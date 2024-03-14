Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $58.70

Shares of Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.70 ($0.75) and traded as low as GBX 57.75 ($0.74). Northern Bear shares last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.75), with a volume of 65,180 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.96 million, a P/E ratio of 650.00 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 61.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Northern Bear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,444.44%.

About Northern Bear

Northern Bear PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England and internationally. It operates through three segments: Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Specialist Building Services Activities.

