Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Short Interest Down 32.5% in February

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the February 14th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 184.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 21,944 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. 27.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Price Performance

NYSE:NIM opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.80. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $9.74.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

