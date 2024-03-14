Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,858 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,697,000 after purchasing an additional 237,961 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,871,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,623,000 after acquiring an additional 136,267 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 41.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,159,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,405 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,289,000 after acquiring an additional 59,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 7.7% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,599,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,392,000 after acquiring an additional 113,994 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $72,227.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,613.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $72,227.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,613.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $95,329.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,118 shares of company stock worth $1,776,577 over the last quarter. 7.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Okta from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Okta from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.39.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $109.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $114.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

