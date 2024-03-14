OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,589,570 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 97.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,618,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,950,000 after purchasing an additional 39,779,422 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $276,547,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,682,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,922 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CEO Robert James Gamgort purchased 171,821 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,917 shares in the company, valued at $92,535,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 35,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,011,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 296,487,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,568,484,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert James Gamgort bought 171,821 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,535,584.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,968,654 shares of company stock worth $2,513,398,347 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $28.90 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average of $31.49. The firm has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

KDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

