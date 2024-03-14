OLD National Bancorp IN Has $404,000 Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,346.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $215.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.47. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $218.34. The firm has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 72.05%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

