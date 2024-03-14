OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,363 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,786 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 21.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,352,718 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $153,421,000 after buying an additional 2,190,915 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Ford Motor by 3,880.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 712,514 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after buying an additional 694,614 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 4.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 422,829 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after buying an additional 16,367 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.81.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock opened at $12.37 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

