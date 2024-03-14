OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 23 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 347.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Markel Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,501.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,456.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,445.97. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,186.56 and a 52-week high of $1,560.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.58 by $32.90. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,412.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 960 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

