OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 606 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Corning were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 232.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GLW opened at $32.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.25.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. HSBC cut Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Corning

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

