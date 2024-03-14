OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 671 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $715,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 13.0% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 21.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 604,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,976,000 after purchasing an additional 104,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 10.9% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 74,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.04.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $81.73 on Thursday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.37 and its 200 day moving average is $76.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $2,434,703.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,462,687.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.