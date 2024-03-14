Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 64.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Omnicom Group stock opened at $95.67 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.37.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OMC

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.