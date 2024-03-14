Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.81

Shares of Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and traded as low as $0.79. Paladin Energy shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 803,960 shares traded.

Paladin Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 15.52 and a quick ratio of 14.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69.

Paladin Energy’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, April 11th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, April 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, April 11th.

Paladin Energy Company Profile

Paladin Energy Ltd develops, explores for, owns, and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

