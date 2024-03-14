Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,365 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,365 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the third quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 937 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the third quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the third quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft stock opened at $415.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $401.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $255.86 and a twelve month high of $420.82.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,823,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total transaction of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 574,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,414,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at $231,823,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock worth $30,690,456. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.00.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

