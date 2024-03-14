PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PAR Technology in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the software maker will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.50). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PAR Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for PAR Technology’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PAR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark began coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded PAR Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

PAR Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $43.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.97. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $49.84. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PAR Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 583.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 174,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 149,071 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,368,000. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 982,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,867,000 after purchasing an additional 82,527 shares in the last quarter.

About PAR Technology

(Get Free Report)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.