Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,316 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 98.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 83.5% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.33.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $188.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.41. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

