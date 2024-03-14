PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 352,149 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,333,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 36.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $718,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in PayPal by 420.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. DZ Bank downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

PayPal stock opened at $62.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The stock has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.26.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

