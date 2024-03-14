PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in PayPal were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 146.5% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $62.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.26. The stock has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

