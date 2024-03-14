Phillip Md Et Al Frost Purchases 600,000 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,468,225 shares in the company, valued at $194,805,449.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 1,000,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $990,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 1,500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $1,470,000.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 400,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $388,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 1,000,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $950,000.00.

On Thursday, January 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 511,531 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $480,839.14.

On Friday, January 5th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 1,500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $1,350,000.00.

OPKO Health Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OPK opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. The firm has a market cap of $640.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. OPKO Health’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on OPKO Health from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Trading of OPKO Health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

