Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNFP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.11.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $82.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.07. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $92.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $396.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.97 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $553,519.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,721,973.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.