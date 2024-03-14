Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 359.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,018 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Premier worth $6,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Premier by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Premier by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in Premier by 397.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Premier during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.31. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $33.58.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Premier had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $334.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 60.43%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Premier in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Premier in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.15.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

