Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32.50

Pressure Technologies plc (LON:PRES – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 32.50 ($0.42) and traded as high as GBX 34 ($0.44). Pressure Technologies shares last traded at GBX 33.50 ($0.43), with a volume of 31,905 shares changing hands.

Pressure Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £12.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,675.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 32.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 30.70.

About Pressure Technologies

Pressure Technologies plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high pressure systems for the oil and gas, defense, industrial gases, and hydrogen energy markets in the United Kingdom, France, Norway, the United States, Rest of Europe, Germany, the Netherlands, Taiwan, and internationally.

