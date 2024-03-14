Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 121.9% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 122,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,794,000 after acquiring an additional 67,318 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 70.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after purchasing an additional 28,858 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 37.1% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 84,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,757,000 after purchasing an additional 22,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RGA opened at $185.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $185.81.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $346,950.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,462 shares of company stock worth $1,162,239 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.90.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

