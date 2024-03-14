Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,401 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CAG opened at $28.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average is $28.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAG

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.