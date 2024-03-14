Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 14,608 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 891,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,608 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.17% of NexGen Energy worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXE. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 56.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 29.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NXE opened at $7.18 on Thursday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $8.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 359.00 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

NexGen Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.