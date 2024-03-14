Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 44,805 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 421,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,805 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 80.1% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 561,861 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 249,929 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Ford Motor by 8.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 81,235 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 21.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,352,718 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $153,421,000 after buying an additional 2,190,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F stock opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.81.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

