Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 215.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

ED stock opened at $89.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.92. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.52.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on ED

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.