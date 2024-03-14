Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certuity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $742,413.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,700,168.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,214.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total transaction of $742,413.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,700,168.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,825. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.31.

NYSE:TT opened at $285.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.52. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $162.04 and a 1-year high of $289.79.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

