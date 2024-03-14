Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,217,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,275 shares of company stock valued at $5,935,154 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.57.

Shares of WM stock opened at $211.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $211.05.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

