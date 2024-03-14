Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 12,565 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,565 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $5,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 77.7% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 87.4% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 50.0% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VICI opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.92. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.90. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $34.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 66.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.69.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

