Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 1,466 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $633,960,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in McKesson by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,953,000 after purchasing an additional 708,438 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 94,078.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after purchasing an additional 595,518 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in McKesson by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,975,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.21.

MCK opened at $519.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $502.90 and a 200 day moving average of $466.96. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $537.26. The stock has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.90 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

