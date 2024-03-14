Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 1,924 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STT. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in State Street by 51.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in State Street by 69.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in State Street by 24.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 90.4% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in State Street during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $313,559.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,873.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $313,559.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on STT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.83.

Shares of STT stock opened at $72.85 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $81.37. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.36.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

