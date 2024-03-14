Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 5,245 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,441 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Target were worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth $725,870,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Target by 35.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Target by 37,301.2% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,698,764 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Target by 6,699.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,692,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $223,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $166.67 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $175.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $149.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Target from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.38.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

