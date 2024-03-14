Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stake in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) by 69.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,635,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,735,779 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.83% of Sana Biotechnology worth $6,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of SANA opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Insider Activity at Sana Biotechnology

In other news, Director Robert Nelsen purchased 1,818,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,995.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,446,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,453,121. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

