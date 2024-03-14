Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $186.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.28. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.07 and a twelve month high of $198.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($1.03). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $704.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $201.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $191.50 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.34.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AvalonBay Communities

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,985.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.