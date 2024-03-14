Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,524 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.09% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 635.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 350.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 187,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $2,204,254.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,473,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,011,093.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTEN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.68%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

