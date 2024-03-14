Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Edison International were worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Edison International alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $69.65 on Thursday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also owns solar, hydro, and natural gas electric generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.