Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.06 Million Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,697,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 468,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,575,000 after acquiring an additional 82,234 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.78.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of DFS opened at $126.03 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.30 and a 200-day moving average of $99.29.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

