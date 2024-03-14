Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.18 Million Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 1,326.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 194,973 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.12% of Lincoln National worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Lincoln National by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 162,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its position in Lincoln National by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

In related news, Director Owen Ryan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $259,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of LNC stock opened at $27.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $29.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.79.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. Lincoln National had a positive return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently -36.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNC. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

