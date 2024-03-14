Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.21 Million Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,798 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.12% of Badger Meter worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMI. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Badger Meter news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $30,952.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,367.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $30,952.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,367.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $195,992.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,328.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,813 shares of company stock worth $448,167. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Stock Down 2.6 %

Badger Meter stock opened at $153.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.76 and its 200 day moving average is $150.83. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.46 and a 12-month high of $170.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 34.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.50.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

