Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.37 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 29,966 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,500,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,661,480,000 after buying an additional 691,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,086,457,000 after buying an additional 2,752,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,214,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,232,289,000 after buying an additional 1,419,808 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,283,360,000 after buying an additional 653,354 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 95,441.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,055,971,000 after buying an additional 13,854,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE APH opened at $110.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.41. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $112.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

