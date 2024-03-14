Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.39 Million Holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,134,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.19% of BlackBerry worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 485,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 39,978 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 291,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 154,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,288,000. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BB opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.42. BlackBerry Limited has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.15 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 68.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip G. Brace acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $97,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,650. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 12,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $45,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip G. Brace acquired 35,000 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $97,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,922 shares of company stock valued at $329,212. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

