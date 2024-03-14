Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.57 Million Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 48.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 121.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after acquiring an additional 94,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after acquiring an additional 680,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCCO. Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Shares of SCCO opened at $96.32 on Thursday. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $97.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.50 and its 200-day moving average is $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 24.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 101.91%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

