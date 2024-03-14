Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.72 Million Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,065 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 22,201 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in SEA were worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,531 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 24,801 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in SEA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,427 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on SEA from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on SEA from $45.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on SEA from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.57.

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of SEA stock opened at $60.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.46. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $88.84. The company has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 252.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SEA had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

