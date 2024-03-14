Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $6.39 Million Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $6,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $87.81 on Thursday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.12 and a 1 year high of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.01 and a quick ratio of 12.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 95.45, a P/E/G ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSGP. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

Read Our Latest Report on CoStar Group

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.