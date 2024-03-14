Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $6.77 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Allstate alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate in the third quarter worth about $2,389,000. Markel Group Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 10.1% during the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 141,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,770,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 42.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Allstate by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 540,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,257,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Allstate by 103.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $160.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.42. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $168.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.36) earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -296.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALL. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Allstate

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.