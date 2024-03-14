Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $6.82 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,114 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,972 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $6,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after buying an additional 2,543,966 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $227,854,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,807,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $450,982,000 after buying an additional 782,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,520,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,584,000 after buying an additional 769,129 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNS has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.33.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 1.6 %

CDNS opened at $306.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.16, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $194.01 and a one year high of $320.78.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,687,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,687,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,150 shares in the company, valued at $18,583,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,107 shares of company stock worth $40,217,826 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.