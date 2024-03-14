Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDG. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,096.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total transaction of $39,447,888.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,872,297.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,776 shares of company stock worth $105,785,162. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,187.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,111.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $982.13. The stock has a market cap of $66.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.40, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $686.46 and a 1-year high of $1,207.58.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.98 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.