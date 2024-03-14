Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 94,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 81,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MMM opened at $104.09 on Thursday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $113.14. The stock has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.44 and a 200-day moving average of $97.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.82%.

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on 3M from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.70.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

