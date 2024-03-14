Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,469.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CMG opened at $2,722.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,569.00 and a 52-week high of $2,738.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,498.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,202.90.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,420.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $51,144,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,744 shares of company stock worth $11,607,678 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

