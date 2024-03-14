Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,348 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Celestica worth $5,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 2,775.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

CLS opened at $45.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.57. Celestica Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $49.35.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Celestica had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Equities analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLS. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

