Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.8% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 164,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $10,085,000. Markel Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $1,980,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 121.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 185,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,716,000 after acquiring an additional 101,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $2,160,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $321.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.84. The company has a market cap of $85.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $328.74.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.26.

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total transaction of $981,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,647,967.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Sammie S. Mosier sold 1,645 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $513,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $981,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,647,967.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,812. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

